13 firearms, ¼ pound meth, 400+ LSD doses seized in drug raid near Goodman, Mo., man on property arrested

John Cody Carriger, 37, was arrested and transported to the McDonald County Jail

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — As part of ongoing narcotics investigations across the region the OZARK DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM (ODET) joined with multiple agencies the morning of January 6, 2022, to serve a drug warrant at a residence, 1738 Allison Road, rural Goodman, Mo.

During execution of the warrant, ODET, McDonald County Special Response Team and the Missouri Department of Conservation investigators located suspected methamphetamine, LSD, an indoor marijuana grow operation and multiple firearms. These items were seized and taken into evidence.

John Cody Carriger, 37, was arrested and transported to the McDonald County Jail.

“Carriger has a prior criminal history and is a convicted felon barred by Missouri law from owning firearms. He was the only person on the property when the warrant was served.” SHERIFF ROB EVENSON

SEIZED IN RAID:

107 grams meth (approx 1/4 pound)

400+ doses LSD

8 rifles

5 handguns

1738 ALLISON ROAD, GOODMAN, MISSOURI

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.