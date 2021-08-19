$10,000 reward, missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Dept continue their week-long search for missing person, Barbara Ann Doyle, 74. It’s believed she walked away from a facility last Thursday. She was seen on security footage (see missing poster). The family are working closely with BVPD. Also this week the Morgan Nick Foundation is assisting, and a $10,000 reward has been offered by an anonymous donor.

BARBARA ANN DOYLE

BARBARA ANN DOYLE, 74
Sex: Female 
Race: White 
Height: 5′ 
Weight: 125 
Hair: SHORT, WHITE HAIR 
Eyes: BROWN 
Complexion is described as: FAIR 

Anyone having information should contact: BELLA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT (479) 855-3771

What is the Morgan Nick Foundation…

At 10:45 p.m. on June 9, 1995 in Alma, Arkansas, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was abducted from a little league ball game by an unidentified man. She was attending the game with her mother and had joined some friends to catch lightning bugs. Morgan was last seen standing near her mother’s car where she had stopped to empty sand from her shoes. Witnesses observed a man watching the youngster as she was playing with other children at the park. The witness also saw a red Ford pickup with a white camper parked nearby that disappeared at about the same time as Morgan. The camper is possibly damaged at the right rear, and was described as four or five inches too short for the truck, which has a short wheel base and paint dulled by age. The truck is believed to have Arkansas license plates. (read more…)

