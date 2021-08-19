$10,000 reward, missing Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Dept continue their week-long search for missing person, Barbara Ann Doyle, 74. It’s believed she walked away from a facility last Thursday. She was seen on security footage (see missing poster). The family are working closely with BVPD. Also this week the Morgan Nick Foundation is assisting, and a $10,000 reward has been offered by an anonymous donor.
We continue to ask that residents do not conduct searches for missing Barbara Doyle. We are working hard to search in…Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Representatives from the Morgan Nick Foundation came today to meet with members of our department and the family of…Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward to assist in the search for Barbara Doyle. Barbara has been missing for one full week. Please continue to share her poster. #MissingAdultsMatter ♥️Posted by Morgan Nick Foundation on Friday, August 13, 2021
BARBARA ANN DOYLE
|Sex: Female
Race: White
Height: 5′
Weight: 125
Hair: SHORT, WHITE HAIR
Eyes: BROWN
Complexion is described as: FAIR
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. Monday – Barbara Doyle has not yet been located. Since we first received the call Aug. 12 that she had…Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021
|Anyone having information should contact: BELLA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT (479) 855-3771