$1,000 reward: Neosho Felony Theft investigation at Oak Tree Mart

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department seek the help of the public regarding a Felony Theft on Tuesday, July 6, at Oak Tree Mart gas station/store, located at 2211 Oak Ridge Drive, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Detectives are seeking, “identity of a white male suspect that was observed sitting in a booth near the restrooms. This subject’s face was totally obscured with a full bandanna and hat.” The male was visible on the exterior and interior more than once prior to the crime.

“We are also seeking the identification or information regarding three vehicles that were at the scene during the theft:”

red Lincoln sport utility vehicle

dark-colored colored Ford truck with a large blue toolbox in the bed and aftermarket wheels

white Dodge 80s model pick up with no tailgate

Anyone who may have been at this location during the above times and has information regarding the vehicle or suspects is urge to contact the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012, Det. Cook.

“The owners of the business are offering a $1000 reward for the successful arrest and conviction of those individuals involved.”