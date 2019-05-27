1,000 flags to honor our Veterans for Memorial Day, 21 gun salute at Mount Hope Cemetery

Mount Hope Cemetery is home to Joplin’s founders and in current times our friends. It’s also home to more than 1,400 Veterans graves from the Civil War to present day. Monday morning, Memorial Day, they honored three unclaimed Veterans with full military honors as they were interred at Mount Hope.

American Legion Post 13 Commander Warren Turner stated recently, “Members of Post 13 heard about these forgotten Brothers-in-Arms several months ago and knew we had to do something. Our members, along with the help of Mt. Hope Cemetery took on the task without hesitation.”

Those three laid to rest in this special Memorial Day ceremony with The Patriot Guard offering a 21 gun salute was held at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Morris Marion Boyd, 87, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away August 9, 1975, at Freeman Hospital. Born September 7, 1887, Jasper County, Missouri, to John and Flora (Crosby) Boyd.

Morris served as a Supply Sargent in the U.S. Army during WWI. He was assigned to Headquarters Company, Motor Battalion, 110th Ammunition Train 35th Infantry Division. He served in Frand, May 19, 1918 to April 20, 1919.

May 27, 1915, he married Nellie Stuto in Joplin, Missouri.

Ralph Paul Lane, 79, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away May 16, 1977, at Freeman Hospital. He was born January 22, 1998, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Charles and Almeda (Lucas) Lane. Ralph served in the US Army during WWI.

As a Private he was assigned to Company C, 302nd Field Signal Battalion. He served in France from August 21, 1918 to April 21, 1919.

October 8, 1923, Ralph was united in marriage to Lois Darling of Red Oak, Iowa. He had one daughter,LuAnn.

Glenn Robert Lake, 79, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away March 27, 2007 at St. John’s Hospital. He was born November 9, 1927, in Joplin, Missouri, to Virgil S. and Laura Leeanna (Seton) Lake.

Glenn served as a U.S. Marine during WWII. Enlisting November 7, 1944 and Discharged December 20, 1945. He served as a Private, assigned to the Marine Training Command, Camp Pendleton, California.

He married Mary Barrick and together they had one daughter, LeeAnn.

Mount Hope Cemetery posted on their social media page a ‘thank you’ to their volunteers placing flags on more than 1,000 Veterans graves last Thursday.

