100 year Tradition of the Poppy, Continues to Support Veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday at Lowe’s, 2600 S Rangeline, Veterans, American Legion members and Auxiliaries are selling poppies. Money raised goes to assist Veterans in our local area. It’s called National Poppy Day.

The poppies are actually hand made by Veterans. Saturday at Lowe’s you will see VFW POST 5293 members. You can make a donation and receive a poppy to display your support of Veterans.

It’s a tradition that dates back 100 years to the end of World War I states the American Legion National Auxiliary, “After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe and quickly became a symbol of the sacrifices made by Americans and allied servicemembers around the world. Soldiers returning from WWI brought home the flowers in memory of the barren landscape transformed by the sudden growth of wild red poppies among the newly dug graves — unforgettably described in a memorial poem IN FLANDERS FIELDS.”

Now Poppy Days is one of the most recognized programs for American Legion and Auxiliaries. Each year they hold a poster contest. Click here for the recognized winners from the recent past.

In Flanders Fields

“In Flanders Fields” is a war poem in the form of a rondeau, written during the First World War by Canadian physician and Lt. Col. John McCrae. He was inspired to write it on May 3, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Alexis Helmer, who died during the Second Battle of Ypres,” American Legion Auxiliaries



In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below



We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.



Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.



–Lt. Col. John McCrae