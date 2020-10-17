10.5 outlaws burn up the dragstrip at MoKan

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — What is a 10.5 outlaw car? To most it is going to look like a nearly normal car. The number refers to the size of tire that can be used for racing. A 10.5 inch tire is pretty much a normal sized tire and therefore is going to limit the scope of what some vehicles are able to perform.

Sometimes it’s called street racing too. And it’s called “outlaw” because most usually it’s done secretly like the old days in the 1950’s on some abandoned road in a grudge match! Well that’s not what is happening at MoKan Dragway Saturday.

Watch for live! videos with Shannon Becker on Saturday from MoKan.