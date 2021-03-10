$1 Million in Meth Seized in Missouri State Highway Patrol Traffic Stop on Interstate; Missouri Roads are Great Connectors for Travelers and Drug Traffickers

by: Shannon Becker

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — I-44, I-35, I-55 and I-70 are main thoroughfares vacation travelers take crossing Missouri on towards their destinations. And they are the same roads used by drug traffickers.

Late Saturday night Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers performing a traffic stop on I-70 near Booneville requested assistance for an exterior vehicle sniff of a vehicle. Cooper County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics K9 on duty responded to assist.

“K9 Grimm was deployed and soon indicated a positive alert for narcotics. Upon search of the vehicle, approximately 75.8 pounds of methamphetamine was located and seized.”

The meth was packed inside an ice chest.

The value of methamphetamine seized is approximately $1 million.

“I want to commend the trooper, deputies, and K-9 Grimm for their outstanding work in this incident. I am very proud of how everyone is working together to make our community and others safer.”

SHERIFF CLASS, COOPER COUNTY, MO
75.8 POUNDS OF METH SEIZED LATE SATURDAY NIGHT

MIDWEST HIGH INTENSITY DRUG TRAFFICKING AREA

Missouri is part of the MIDWEST HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area). This archived map shows the hot spots within the 8 state region. Zoom in to notice Jasper, Cherokee, Crawford and Labette Counties in our area.

2018 Midwest HIDTA Threat AssessmentDownload
