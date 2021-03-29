Joplin neighborhood residents receive letter threatening to euthanize feral cats

JOPLIN, Mo. — A neighborhood is on edge after receiving a threatening letter.

This morning residents in the Gray Neighborhood received a letter threatening to euthanize feral cats. The Joplin Police Department is now investigating.

Charlie Brown, Homeowner, said, “Pets are our family and there’s a lunatic out there right now that is euthanizing or killing our cats in another way.”

Monday morning a letter was posted on the doors of homes on Empire, Porter, Picher, and Gray Streets in Joplin. The letter says in response to excessive complaints they will no longer be capturing stray feral cats and sending them to the Joplin Humane Society.

It says any stray feral cats captured will be euthanized beginning January first 2021 in this neighborhood. One homeowner filed a police report this morning and is shocked by the letter.

“With the recent disappearance of two of my cats that have been here for eight years. I saw that letter this morning and I know where they are now they’re dead. They were killed.”

The person leaving the letters was captured on surveillance video in the Gray neighborhood between 2:40 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday morning putting up the posters. Brown says about a month ago a woman in a red jacket had come to his home with a chilling warning.

“The lady she was walking up and down the streets going door to door telling everybody that they better watch out for our cats because they were going to start being euthanized.

The Joplin Police Department is now working to identify the woman and the person posting the letter.

Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department, said, “Obviously disseminating posters like this and going door to door making these threats is not the means to solve an issue. So we are just asking if people out there have a problem there’s proper channels that you can file to the city and that way it doesn’t cause such a stir and commotion in the community.”

The community is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information the could lead to the capture of the person leaving the letters. If anyone has any information on the letters they should call the Joplin Police Department.