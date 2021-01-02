Joplin NALA looking for community assistance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many area non-profits which operate on a shoe string budget to begin with have been hit hard by the global pandemic. One of them needs your help on two different fronts.

Joplin NALA, which stands for Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, depends on volunteers to teach people to read and speak English. They also can help people wanting to pass their high school equivalency test.

Grace Clouse, Executive Director, Joplin NALA Read, said, “We offer literacy classes and one on one tutoring to adults in the community free of charge.”

But Executive Director Grace Clouse says they’ve have to spend a lot more money this past year than usual, in an effort to make that education process a virtual one.

“This has cost us additional money, we have paid for our Zoom subscriptions and we are going to expand that.”

Prior to the pandemic, students could just walk in for their tutoring sessions, but not all of them feel comfortable doing that now for obvious reasons thus adding to the expense of doing business.

“And also postage, I mean we have a huge postage expense because we are sending many packages to our students through the mail so that they have updated materials each week.”

And since much of the education process has gone virtual, she says there’s an increased need for tutors who feel comfortable with using computers.

If you want more information on donating money or becoming a volunteer, follow the link below.

www.JoplinNALA.org