Joplin NALA gets donation from 100 Women Who Care

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization is doing it’s part to try and put an end to illiteracy.

Joplin NALA is the recipient of a $2,300 donation on Monday.

It comes from the local chapter of A Hundred Women Who Care of Jasper and Newton Counties.

The Executive Director of Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, Grace Clouse, says the money will go towards providing 100 hours of adult tutoring.

But she’s also grateful for the attention NALA. Is getting from the organization.

“It’s incredible, any attention that NALA gets is a huge help, having that outreach in the community to let students know what we do and tutors know and also supporters know and just anyone in the community know because it’s a really important part of what we do is people knowing that we’re here,” said Clouse.

100 women who care is an international organization of women who gather four times a year to learn about local charities and then raise money for a different one each quarter.

And the more members they get, the more money that can be raised.

100 Women Who Care can be contacted for more information about the organization.