Joplin Museum Complex holds holiday event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ever wonder how our Four State Area ancestors celebrated the holidays?

Now you can find out without having to leave your own home. The Joplin Museum Complex typically hosts an annual holiday open house event. But that didn’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So Chris Wiseman says the virtual event was recorded and is available to see anytime.

Chris Wiseman, Joplin Museum Complex Curator, said, “We have some living historians, the Ellis Sisters come in and talk about the customs and manners for Christmas for the time, we have Father Christmas reading “The Night Before Christmas” so some children and even a recipe for doing a Wassail punch.”

You can see that virtual event by following the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/joplinmuseum