Joplin Museum Complex continues new years tradition

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new year tradition is continuing inside an area attraction.

The start of a new year brings with it the continuation of a tradition at the Joplin Museum Complex. Your looking at and advance copy of the 2021 edition of the annual historical complex calendar. Each year there’s a theme to the publication, and this year showcases 12 photos of the short, but prolific architectural career of Austin Allen.

Brad Belk, MSSU Community Historian, said, “Some of the buildings will be immediately recognizable, you’ll be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, I know where that is.’ and that type of thing, and then other buildings have been demolished and so they’re not there, the buildings that are razed will probably be a bit confusing but uh that’s the beautiful thing about images and photographs.”

Thumb through the calendar, which will be available soon, and you’ll see pictures of Allen’s 12 year career of designing structures in the area that range from homes all the way up to multi story structures, some of which are still in use.

“I really think it’s a testimony of our great heritage, these photographs are so important because many of the structures and the people in them are no longer with us, so we take great pride in those and I think that’s one of my most favorite parts of the job was to put these calendars together.”

The calendars will be available soon, and are free for museum members, and $10 for those who aren’t. Proceeds from their sale go back into the operation of the facility.