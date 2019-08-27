Joplin murder suspect to undergo mental health evaluation before 2020 trial

A Joplin murder suspect will head to the Department of Mental Health before standing trial.

Micheal Osbrone, 33, will get a full mental evaluation.

Doctors will make sure he’s able to withstand trial or conviction.

Osborne is a suspect in the assault and death of Shawn M. Rockers, 27, of Joplin.

Police found Rockers laying in the road on 3rd and Connor on January 11th.

He was transported to Freeman Hospital where he later died.

Osborne was found and arrested on January 30th in the State of Washington — with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

He’s set to appear before the judge in March of 2020.