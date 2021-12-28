Joplin moving company helps Habitat for Humanity family begin life in their new home

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Habitat for Humanity welcomes a new family home Tuesday.

It’s extra special thanks to a local moving company, who’s giving back once again to the organization.

“I never thought I’d be here,” says Shelby Matteson, Habitat for Humanity Joplin Home Recipient.

A little more than three years ago, life looked a lot different for Matteson.

“I suffered from drug addiction. Pretty much any type of drug that I could get my hands on,” says Matteson.

She entered a program called In His Hands Discipleship which then led to the God’s Resort housing facility in Joplin.

“Had an encounter with the Lord and it’s changed my life,” says Matteson.

On this mild December day, in the middle of Joplin, Matteson’s life will change even more.

Matteson says, “A couple of the programs that I’m in like Building Bridges and God’s Resort, they all encouraged me to apply where I was accepted.”

She was accepted as the next recipient of a Habitat for Humanity house.

“Three years ago, I never thought that I would be in this position. I never thought that this would even be a reality for me. Having my daughter back home, I got her back home while I was here at God’s Resort,” says Matteson.

The blessings continue for her as 5 Star Moving donated their services for free.

“It just fills your heart, makes you feel good,” says Bryan Sparks, Co-Owner of 5 Star Moving, because, for him, it’s personal.

“I have a sister that was fortunate enough to receive a home from Habitat,” says Sparks.

The company has helped dozens of people, partnering with Habitat for Humanity, and they look forward to helping many more.

“We enjoy helping people. So, we reached out to Habitat, we like working with them, and we had an opportunity here, starting our 4th year to help people out with their new homes,” says Sparks.

People like Shelby and her daughter Aubrey, who, after 200 hours of sweat equity, they are home.

“I really want to stress that My Redeemer Lives. I really want to stress that. That’s, like, whenever I was told that they were going to have you come out, that’s the one word from the Lord that I got, was to say that. That He really does redeem,” says Matteson.