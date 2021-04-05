Joplin movie theater to reopen May 14th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A date has been set to officially reopen Joplin’s Regal Northstar movie theater.

According to Regal Theatres, the theater will open May 14th.

It had closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.

Regal theaters across the country are reopening slowly, which started April 2nd, with a CinemaSafe plan.

That includes:

  • Daily health screenings for employees
  • Masks worn by employees
  • Face masks must be worn in the lobby and auditorium by movie goers
  • Any guests who are experiencing symptoms will be encouraged to stay home

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission