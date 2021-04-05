Joplin movie theater to reopen May 14th

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A date has been set to officially reopen Joplin’s Regal Northstar movie theater.
According to Regal Theatres, the theater will open May 14th.
It had closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020.
Regal theaters across the country are reopening slowly, which started April 2nd, with a CinemaSafe plan.
That includes:
- Daily health screenings for employees
- Masks worn by employees
- Face masks must be worn in the lobby and auditorium by movie goers
- Any guests who are experiencing symptoms will be encouraged to stay home