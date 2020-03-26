Joplin mother charged with abusing 3-year-old daughter for the last 18 months

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin mother is facing multiple charges of abusing her 3-year-old daughter for the last year and a half.

24-year-old Celia Lara-Licon is charged with domestic assault, child abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Celia Lara-Licon, 24

The woman brought her daughter to a local hospital in early March because the toddler was vomiting.

During the examination, medical professionals discovered bruising across her face, the child was lethargic, severely dehydrated, and weighed 25 pounds.

A probable cause affidavit states the child needed dialysis due to kidney failure, the child was non-verbal, and the child did not have the strength to hold a sippy cup.

X-rays also showed the girl had nine healed fractures on different parts of her body that indicated chronic violence.

The affidavit also says the abuse had likely been happening since the child was around 18 months old.

After a meeting with the Missouri Department of Social Services, Lara-Licon contacted a state detective and admitted to abusing the child.

She is in the Jasper County Jail with no bond.

Her next hearing is scheduled for April 1st.