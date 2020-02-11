Joplin Middle Schools’ Classes Present Project Showcase

JOPLIN, Mo. – The classes of Mrs. Heather Van Otterloo, Mrs. Julie Gubera, and Mrs. Brooke Nicoletti will present a Student Project Showcase, taking place at Joplin Public Library on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

This event will feature projects created by students for the National History Day contest and Lowell Milken Center’s Unsung Heroes contest.

This event is open to any community members and will run from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. in the Community Room at the library.

South Middle School Principal, Chris Mitchell says, “This is a great night to interact with the students and their parents as they get practice explaining their projects!

Mrs. Van Otterloo, Mrs. Gubera, and Mrs. Nicoletti teach at South, North, and East Middle Schools respectively.

The students who will be presenting are members of the Gifted and/or Advanced Comm Arts courses under the supervision of these teachers.