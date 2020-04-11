Joplin Micro-Surfacing program begins on city roads

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Micro-Surfacing Program for city roads has started.

Re-surfacing will take place from 32nd to 36th Street and between Connecticut Avenue and Rangeline in residential areas.

The project will move from South to North as work progresses.

Streets will be selected based on the pavement’s condition.

If your street is affected, Vance Brothers will notify residents with informational door hangers.

No parking signs will also be posted on both sides of the street and on each block.

Residents will have 48 hours to move their vehicles after being notified.

For a map of the streets included in this project, follow the link below.

https://www.joplinmo.org/DocumentCenter/View/7862/Microsurfacing-map-2020