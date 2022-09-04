JOPLIN, Mo. — People are getting a look at the metaphysical in Southwest Missouri.



Christene’s Curiosities held its 2nd Annual Metaphysical and Craft Fair this weekend.



Like the store, the two day show centers around the healing, relaxation and fun of crystals and stones.



It also celebrates a year of operations for the small business.



Owner Christene Ogle had originally wanted to start a thrift store with a small metaphysical section.



But after talking with her accountant, Ogle realized her true passion was to create her current setup as safe place for people to explore and express themselves.



“A lot of people are scared to come out and say ‘Hey I’m different,’ and that goes for more than just crystals, that’s every walk of life there is, whether it’s POC, LGBTQ, all of it. This is a safe place for everyone, there’s no judgement once you walk in my door,” says Ogle.



Coming up next the store will have a Cards Against Humanity fundraiser on September 24th.



Money raised will help the International Thespian Society at Carl Junction High School go to their state conference.