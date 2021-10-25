Joplin Mercy Park’s Holiday Tree Trail returns this year by popular demand

JOPLIN, Mo. — Back by popular demand — Mercy Park in Joplin will soon feature a trail of holiday trees. Joplin parks and recreation held the event in Mercy Park last year as a way of getting people out of their homes during the height of the pandemic.

Because it was outside, the risk of spreading or catching COVID-19 was minimal. And since it worked out so well last year, they’ve brought it back again this year for “The Second Annual Holiday Tree Trail.”

“Looking for businesses, or organizations, or companies that want to help sponsor the event by sponsoring a tree, so they come out here, set up a tree, we have a set of guidelines, it’s 25 dollars and they can have a tree out here for the whole duration of the event,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, Joplin Parks & Recreation.

Johnson says participants decorate their tree however they see fit, which will be set up on the trail between the back of the senior center up to the bridge. The trees will be illuminated and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite offering from November 30th through December 22nd.

