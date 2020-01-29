Joplin Memorial Run: What you need to know

JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2020 Joplin Memorial Run is coming up this May and there is some information that potential runners and participants should be aware of.

To register for the Joplin Memorial Run, you can visit their website and follow the button on the page to take you to your run selection. For all of the races, except the Sign Design’s Kids Run, you will be charged more the later you register. The registration time periods are as follows:

NOVEMBER 1, 2019- DECEMBER 31, 2019

JANUARY 1, 2020- MARCH 6, 2020

MARCH 7, 2020-APRIL 30, 2020

MAY 1, 2020- MAY 13, 2020

US BANK RUNNER’S EXPO AND PACKET PICKUP NOON-8 PM FRIDAY MAY 15, 2020 AT MSSU BEIMDIEK STUDENT CENTER

Below you can see the price change from the current registration period to the latest on each run. The legs to choose from are:

Freeman 13.1 $75 — $90

JVM Relay 13.1 $150 — $180

Sparklight 10k $55 — $65

Liberty Utilities 5k $40 — $50

Sign Designs Kid’s Run $10 — $15

The run is a two day event taking place on May 15th and closes registration on the 16th.

At the moment, the 2020 charity for the Joplin Memorial Run is TBD. However, a portion of the proceeds go back to memorial and rebuilding efforts.

The courses are also displayed on their website.