Joplin Memorial Run 2019 start and finish line is at Joplin’s Memorial Hall

BEGINNING OF THE NEW 5K AT 6:45 AM

Joplin’s Memorial Hall is the center of the run headquarters. The run begins and ends at 8th and South Joplin Ave.

Memorial Hall was built in the 1920s as a Memorial to those lost in World War I and all the wars to come. Appropriately so that is where the race begins and ends. The 161 banners bearing the names of the ones lost in the Joplin tornado stretch south from 8th and South Joplin to 20th.

So as the runners begin and end their race. They run through the banners. Honoring those Joplin lost.

19TH AND SOUTH JOPLIN 8:30 AM FINAL MILE

“It’s emotional,” 10K runner Janene tells Joplin News First Shannon Becker as she turned the corner for her final mile Saturday looking north towards Memorial Hall in the distance.

“I am glad this is downhill from here.” She pauses to walk a little and look at the banners that line the street as far as you can see north for the next mile.

“Here I go,” she smiles and she’s off.

Another unnamed walker says to us, “I knew seven of these people on these banners. I always get emotional. I have to stop and read them. I need to spend time with each one of my friends. It’s easier each year. I’ll never forget.”

6:30 AM

Half Marathon

Half Marathon Relay

10K *NEW* [6.1 miles]

6:45 AM

5K *NEW* (see video of start above)

It should all be wrapped up by 11:00 or 11:30.

JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN FREEMAN HALF-MARATHON PRESENTED BY JOHNSON VORHEES MARTUCCI — this is the google street view starting at 10th and Main Street