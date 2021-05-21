Joplin Mayor credited in helping save man’s life, others also good Samaritans

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley, along with several other good Samaritans, are being credited with helping to save a man’s life.

Stanley was driving by Thursday morning’s train accident at 9th and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin.

He looked to see if the man was okay, and that’s when he realized the man’s left arm had been severed.

Related Content Man loses arm after he’s run over by a train

Stanley says another man stopped the train, while he ran over to help.

“I took my tie off as I was walking, and I just looped it around and tied it off as tight as I could. And looped it around again and tied it off as tight as I could. The gentleman that had stopped the train – a great Samaritan that was there – said, ‘What’s your name bud? We’ve got you,’” says Stanley.

After using the tourniquet, Stanley and others helped keep the man’s arm elevated while they waited for the ambulance.

At last check, the injured man was still in stable condition at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.