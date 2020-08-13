Joplin Manufacturer Forced to Cut Jobs

JOPLIN, Mo.–Lozier, a manufacturer in Joplin will start laying people off in the next few weeks.

120 to 127 people will be let go starting mid October into December.

The Joplin facility will switch to light assembly and distribution instead of manufacturing as it is now.

Lozier makes retail store fixtures and displays.

A company representative we spoke with says the retail industry has been hit hard which is what’s causing this change.

The representative says employees were told last Thursday.

The company plans to have job fairs and is speaking with employees about possibly relocating to one of their facilities, however, those would not be in the four state area.