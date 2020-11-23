Joplin man’s collection of matchbooks dates back pre-WWII era

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A Joplin man shows off a unique collection of historical pieces that have been lost in time.

Patrick Tuttle estimates he has more than 5,600 matchboxes with some dating back to before World War II.

He’s been collecting them for more than 50 years.

It’s a hobby he picked up as a young boy because of his brother and from his days of being a Boy Scout.

He’s gathered several of them while serving in the military, and he now collects them to learn more about the stories behind them.

“The fun thing is, as you collect, you look at a piece of history and try to find the matchbooks. Where those people took place at. And I just started that a couple years ago. And, that’s a fun thing to go back and I may have something in the collection to connect with it,” says Tuttle.

He has 15 different binders, separated into more than 20 categories.

Those range from political matchbooks to restaurants and hotels.