Joplin man sentenced to 20 years for shooting death of Sean Harris

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today, February 11th, 2020, A Joplin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a shooting death back in 2017.

On Christmas Eve in 2017, Artilius Jordan and Sean Harris were apparently arguing when a gun went off, killing Harris.

The county prosecutor believes that Jordan intentionally shot Harris during the argument. Jordan claims it was accidental during a struggle between him and Harris.

In December of 2019, Jordan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Three other charges against Jordan were dismissed.

