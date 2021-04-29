Joplin man sentenced in child sex abuse case

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man could be going to prison for decades after a verdict in a 2017 child sex abuse case.

A Jasper County jury found 62 year old Daniel Franklin of Joplin guilty of ten charges Thursday. That includes counts of child molestation, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy, involving four victims ages 11 to 13.

He was accused of assaulting the children in both the Carterville area and a trailer near Avilla. The jury recommended prison sentences of up to 99 years – but the judge will make the final determination at a hearing this Summer.