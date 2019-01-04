Joplin man on the run now in custody

A suspect on the run for hours in McDonald County is now in police custody.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office took Dakota Crumb of Joplin into custody around 2:30 this afternoon. Crumb and a female passenger lead multiple agencies on a pursuit around 4 this morning that started in Newton County and went into McDonald County.

Around 8 am, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office relocated the car around MO-76 and Elk Horn. Deputies took a female passenger into custody, but crumb ran into the woods. He was taken into custody later this afternoon.

Authorities believe the car they were driving was involved in an armed robbery on December 19th.