Joplin man killed in rollover crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is killed in a rollover crash in Newton County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the 3500 block of Reinmiller Road, just East of Saginaw, around 5:20 Tuesday afternoon.

A car had gone off the right side of the road, swerved back onto the road — then skid off the left side. It hit a ditch and flipped over onto its top.

30-year-old Jose Gonzalez, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.