Joplin man is sentenced for receiving and distributing child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Joplin man was sentenced in federal court today for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Kevin Wilson, 55, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole and 10 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On May 30, 2019, Wilson pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

Wilson uploaded multiple images of child pornography to his Instagram account, which triggered a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence on April 2, 2018, and seized a computer and compact discs that contained child pornography.