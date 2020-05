JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in the hospital after being shot in the chest.

Police were called just after 12:15 this afternoon to 807 South Moffett.

They found a man who’d been shot in a parking lot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he’s in stable condition.

Detectives are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

An important note–police are not searching for any suspects.

But if you do know anything, you’re urged to call JPD at 623-3131.