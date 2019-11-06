Joplin man has been convicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Joplin man has been convicted by a federal jury of illegally possessing methamphetamine and firearms.

Ty Cole Kitchingham, 24, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

On July 19, 2018, a postal inspector alerted authorities to a suspicious package that had been shipped from Long Beach, California, to a Joplin residence.

The parcel included a shipping address that did not exist and a recipient’s address in Joplin that appeared to be an abandoned home. A police support canine indicated the package contained illegal drugs.

The following day, Kitchingham arrived in a Ford Ranger pickup and parked near the vacant house. Kitchingham walked up to the porch and picked up the package, which he carried back to his vehicle. As Kitchingham got to the driver’s side door, he saw the officers approaching. Kitchingham ran with the box down an alleyway between two houses. As officers chased him, Kitchingham dropped the box and continued running.

Officers found Kitchingham inside a small shed in the back yard of a nearby residence and he was taken into custody.

Inside the toy lawn mower was 336.9 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm pistol and a loaded Beretta 9mm pistol inside Kitchingham’s pickup.

Kitchingham was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in federal prison without parole.