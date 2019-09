CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Joplin man is found dead in a Camdenton Walmart.

Police were called Monday evening at 5:20 P.M. after an employee found a man unresponsive in a car.

45-year-old James Warner of Joplin was found in the rear cargo area of an SUV in the parking lot.

Warner was found on a mattress with clothing items around him.

Warner’s body has been sent to the medical examiner for further investigation.