Joplin man finds thousands of bees on his property

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A Joplin man got a big surprise when he went around the side of his house recently.

What he found was thousands of unexpected visitors.

Joplin resident Aaron Ramsey lives in a neighborhood where new homes are being built left and right.

In fact, some unwelcome visitors where using his gas head to make their own new home, without a permit or his permission, putting him in a potential hive of danger.

But instead of freaking out, like many of us would do, Ramsey knew exactly what to do and what not to do.

“I had it happen before about ten years ago at another house I lived at, same thing, a bunch of bees came in, they made their bee bundle, uh we called a bee keeper we knew at the time and when he came out he uh explained how the bees were behaving, what they were doing uh why they decided to break away from their hive,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey called Jason Smith, a professional bee keeper.

“They’re first reaction is to run away or to spray them because they don’t want to get stung, but they’re just looking for a new place to call home,” said Smith.

Smith says swarms happen in the Spring when the space inside a hive becomes limited.

After donning his protective clothing, Smith located the queen bee and carefully placed her in a bucket close by.

The rest of the colony will now follow her where ever she goes.

“If they are at capacity, they will grow a new queen, and when that new queen is born, the old queen is basically summoned out, and when she leaves, she takes half the hive with her, and they go look for a new home, that’s your swarm,” said Smith.

The entire hive he coaxed off the gas head are now living in Smith’s back yard.

If you’d like to know more about bees and what to do if this situation happens to you, follow this link to The Bee Kitchen.