Joplin man facing charges for high speed chase

JASPER COUNTY — A Joplin man is facing multiple charges after sending officers on a high speed chase Thursday night.

Aaron J. Pancake is behind bars after fleeing from an officer during a traffic stop in Sarcoxie.

Pancake’s motorcycle did not have a rear license plate displayed.

The man led police on a chase through Sarcoxie into Joplin city limits, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Pancake was arrested near the 700 block of South McKinley Avenue.

He is being held at the Jasper County Jail–facing speeding and resisting arrest charges along with many others.