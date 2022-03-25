JASPER COUNTY, Mo.—Benjamin Bartlett, 22, has plead guilty to one charge of stealing and one charge of resisting arrest. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 6, where charges of assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping could be dropped against him.

The charges are connected to two separate incidents in December. Authorities say Bartlett shot a residence near Central City Road and West 20th Street on December 3. A bullet went through the outside wall of an RV and hit a victim in the head. The victim survived. The next day, they say Bartlett forced a man at gunpoint to drive him around Joplin, before getting out of the vehicle to try and escape police. He was later taken into custody.

Authorities say they’ve had trouble making contact with the victims, which has made it more difficult to prosecute this case.