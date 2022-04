TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. – A Joplin man has drowned after taking his kayak out on Table Rock Lake.

52-year-old Mark Williams had been reported missing by his family this week until his body was found by fisherman on Wednesday.

An official report from the Missouri Highway Patrol shows it happened on Table Rock about a half-mile from Point 26.

This is the second drowning of 2022 for our local Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D (southwest Missouri region).