Joplin man dies in police pursuit that ended on I-44

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A 23 year old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle crashed during a police pursuit.

It happened shortly before 2pm Sunday.

Adam Whittington died when his 2000 Lexus RX300 crashed near mile marker 7 on I-44 eastbound.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle tried to avoid spike strips, ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Eastbound traffic on I-44 was shutdown while authorities responded to the scene.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 35th fatality for 2020.