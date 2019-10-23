Joplin Man Charged With Murder After Tractor Accident

A Joplin man is charged with murder after another man dies in a tractor accident.

28 year old Kendal Crosswhite is facing a felony second degree murder charge and felony receiving stolen property.

Missouri law says if someone dies during while committing a felony, the other person can be charged with murder.

The felony crime is a stolen John Deere tractor.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is unsure who was driving the tractor but Crosswhite and Justin Workman were inside of it when it crashed on Wednesday morning around 2:30.

The tractor ran off a bridge on Lawrence 2130 just two miles South of Stotts City.

Workman was killed in that crash after being trapped under the tractor.

Crosswhite was flown to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities were able to track down a stolen vehicle report out of Galena, Kansas for the tractor.

A court date has not yet been set for Crosswhite.