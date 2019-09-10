Joplin man charged for rape and child sex crimes

A Joplin man faces more than a dozen charges for rape and child sex trafficking. To date, officials have identified eight victims of James Myers, 33, of Joplin.

Myers was arrested in April on two counts of 1st degree statutory rape and one count of 1st degree statutory sodomy. After months of investigating, the charges have grown to eight counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of sex trafficking a child, and one county of enticing a child.

Some of the offenses date back as far as 2007. He is being held at the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 bond.