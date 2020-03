JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is is being held in the Jasper County Jail for allegedly assaulting an infant.

19-year-old Jacob Collins is charged with multiple counts, including child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

His bond is currently set at $75,000.

A bond reduction hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

We reached out to Joplin Police Department about this incident, they said this is an ongoing investigation.