Joplin Man Arrested on Arson, Theft, Other Charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is arrested on multiple charges after allegedly setting fire to a vehicle, stealing items, and committing arson.

Thursday night, Joplin Police responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the area of 800 S. Vermont Ave. During their investigation it was found that a suspect had set a vehicle on fire then fled the area.

Later that night, Joplin Police responded to several thefts from vehicle’s that took place in the same area of 1100 E. 7th St. Joplin Police Uniform Operations Officers at this time saturated the area patrolling for the suspect/suspects involved in these acts.

Officer’s located a male in the area of 1110 E. 7th St on April 24, 2020 at approximately 1:52 A.M. leaving the area. The suspect was later identified as Bridger Skye 19 of Joplin, MO. Skye was found to be in possession of stolen items reported from the theft from vehicle’s that had occurred. Skye was taken into custody for the thefts and burning the vehicle on Vermont Ave.

Officers then located an alarm within 1110 E. 7th St. Upon investigating, it was found that the building had a fire within it with an employee also being in the building. Joplin Fire responded and determined that arson had occurred to the building. No injuries were reported.

Bridger was arrested for 1st Degree Property Destruction, 2nd Degree Stealing, 1st Degree Burglary, and 1st Degree Arson.

Joplin Police Investigators are currently investigating these crimes. If you have any information you are asked to contact JPD Investigations at 417-623-3131 x881.