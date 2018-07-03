Joplin man arrested for chasing man with taser

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORONOGO, Mo. (KOLR10) - Richard Scofield, 23, was arrested July 2 around noon after the victim reported being chased by Scofield, who was wielding a small black flashlight that was making a sparking sounds similar to a stun gun.

According to a news release from the Oronogo Police Department, the victim said he went to a home in Oronogo to discuss business matters and was leaving the home when Scofield came out of the home with the flashlight.

Jasper County deputies and Oronogo officers talked to Scofield for an hour trying to get him to come out of the house.

Officers later found the small black flashlight with a built-in stun gun.

Scofield is being held in the Jasper County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and resisting or interfering with a felony arrest.

