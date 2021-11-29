Joplin man arrested for arson

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have arrested a man in connection to a house fire.

33-year-old Kerry Long, of Joplin, has been arrested on charges of second degree robbery and second degree arson. The fire happened on November 21st in the 1100 block of South Sergeant Avenue. When crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed.

Witnesses described a suspect in the area who made suspicious statements about the fire. He was located nearby and arrested on active warrants unrelated the fire. Evidence at the scene later determined Long stole property at the home and then set it on fire.