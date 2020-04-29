Joplin Man Arrested After Burglarizing Home and Stabbing Dog

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is facing burglary, assault, and animal abuse charges after altercations at two Joplin residences.

Early Wednesday morning, around 1:15 A.M., Joplin Officers were dispatched to 723 S. Connor Ave for a burglary in progress call. Upon arrival victims reported that a male suspect had knocked on their door and after opening it swung a knife at them cutting a male resident in the home.

Jesee Bailey

The residents fled the home and the identified the suspect as Jessie Bailey (42 of Joplin), who locked himself inside their residence alone.

Through their investigation Officers learned that Bailey, before entering 723 S. Connor Ave, had contacted the residents at 802 S. Connor Ave.

It was during his contact with the resident at 802. S Connor Ave that a verbal altercation occurred where he stabbed the dog of the residence. After this Bailey fled to 723 S. Connor Ave where he locked himself inside.

Responding officers gave commands for Bailey to exit 723 S. Connor Ave without response, prompting Joplin SWAT to arrive on scene.

Bailey was taken into custody by Joplin Police at 3:57 A.M. He has been arrested for 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Animal Abuse.

Currently, JPD reports the residents are recovering having suffered only minor injuries but do not have an update on the canine’s health at the moment.