Joplin man arrested after 2-year-old is found unconscious and not breathing

PRESS RELEASE

On May 31st, 2020 at approximately 9:32 A.M. Officers with the Joplin Police Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of east 8th St. for a 2-year-old male child not conscious and not breathing.

Responding Officers started life saving measures upon arrival. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later transported to Kansas City, MO for treatment.

Through the investigation Brian Ogrodnick (22) of Joplin, MO was arrested for Abuse of a Child.

The juvenile child is being treated in Kansas City, MO and is listed in critical condition.

