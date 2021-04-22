Joplin makes changes to storm water plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin has revised their 10-year storm water master plan.

Part of the plan entails reaching out to the public to get their input on the city’s drainage system — Some of the issues they’ve taken on include ponds in yards, drainage across yards and other residential problems.

Dan Johnson, with Joplin Public Works, says the best time to identify these issues is while it’s raining. He adds it’s important the community lets them know of any problems they may be having.

Dan Johnson – Assistant Director of Public Works and Engineering Manager, said, “Often times the public, they’re out there, the city staff can’t be everywhere, the public, their input we evaluate it, so if you find storm water problem, go ahead and let us know.”

Johnson adds if you would like to report a problem you can do it through the city’s website.