A low water bridge replacement is now open for traffic.

The new bridge at Zora and North Schifferdecker is officially in use. It sits just to the east of the low water bridge that frequently flooded, prompting road closures.

The $2.5 million project had closed to traffic on Zora early in September.

The City of Joplin, Joplin Special Road District, and Jasper County worked together on the upgrade.