Joplin looks to demolish Pennsylvania Avenue bridge

JOPLIN, Mo. — The process is underway to demolish an aging bridge in downtown Joplin, but the demo is still a long ways off.

The city of Joplin is looking for an engineering firm to analyze the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge and handle the prep work to take down the structure. Plans call to hire a contractor within the next three months. Bidding for demolition work would be held Spring of 2022, with the project starting shortly after that.

The bridge is a section of Pennsylvania Avenue just North of 7th Street – it was closed in 2019 after failing a safety inspection.