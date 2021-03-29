Joplin looking to fill positions on city boards

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is looking to fill positions for five of its boards and commissions.

The city is looking for volunteers for the Convention and Visitors Board – Board of Adjustments – Joplin Industrial Development Authority – Joplin Redevelopment Authority – and the Solid Waste Commission.

Volunteers will help review plans and policies and make recommendations to city departments.

Barbara Gollhofer, City Clerk, said, “We get a lot of citizen input to let us know what they want to see in the city. It doesnt mean that’s what we are going to do but we do value their opinions and we rely on them to help us with the projects.”

Most of the volunteers will serve 3-year terms. All applicants must be registered voters and fulfill the residency requirements.

If interested, you must apply by noon on April 14th to be considered.